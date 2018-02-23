Scientists have discovered drinking fruit tea between meals can leave people up to 11 times more likely to suffer from tooth erosion, which has left us wondering what other drinks are doing to our teeth. According to Claire Stevens, an NHS dentist and President of the British Society of Paediatric Dentistry, teeth face two threats as a result of what we drink: decay and erosion. “Every time we consume drinks containing sugar, the bacteria which live in our mouths can use the sugar to produce acid, which dissolves the tooth and results in dental decay,” she tells HuffPost UK. Dental decay begins in a localised spot and may cause a hole in the tooth which needs filling. In contrast, erosion can occur across the whole tooth surface. “Dental erosion is the permanent loss of tooth tissue due to acid wear. The main source of acid is from things we eat and drink. When tooth wear becomes extreme, the teeth will reduce in size and may become uncomfortable requiring extensive dental treatment,” Stevens explains. Now that we’ve crossed fruit tea off our regular beverage list, we asked Stevens what other popular drinks are doing to our teeth and found out how we can limit the damage. 1. Fruit Juice And Smoothies

Fruit juice and smoothies are often marketed as healthy options because they can contribute towards your five-a-day, but according to Stevens, we should be cautious about our consumption drinks as they contain both sugar and acid. “The combination means that tooth enamel is softened and if this happens frequently, through regular sipping throughout the day, it will erode the enamel,” she says. “Over time, teeth will reduce in size and become more susceptible to decay. My recommendation is to drink these only with a meal and in moderation. A straw helps too as the liquid bypasses the teeth.”

2. Fizzy Drinks

In 2013, the most recent figures available, almost a third (31%) of five-year-olds and almost half (46%) of eight-year-olds had tooth decay and this has frequently been linked to the consumption of fizzy drinks. It’s recommended that children aged four to six have no more than 19g of sugar per day, but some fizzy drinks, such as a standard can of cola, contain more than this. “Fizzy drinks have no place in the diet of young children,” says Stevens. “For older children or adults, drink as an occasional treat, with a meal and in one go [rather than sipping throughout the day]. Drinking cold and through straw will minimise erosive damage.” 3. Tea And Coffee

If consumed without sugar, tea and coffee are unlikely to cause decay and are not erosive, says Stevens, but that doesn’t mean they’re not problematic. “Tea and coffee can cause staining if consumed frequently. Fruit teas are often billed as a healthy option but should be consumed with care as these can be acidic and can cause dental erosion, too,” she says. 4. Sparkling Water

Sparkling water does not contain the sugar associated with other fizzy drinks, such as cola, so is often perceived as healthy as it is unlikely to cause decay. However, any fizzy drink gets its sparkle from carbonic acid, which is erosive. Because of this, Stevens says sparkling water should only be consumed occasionally and at mealtimes. 5. Wine

