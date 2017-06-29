When Do Kids Go Back To School? 2017/18 Term And Holiday Dates

With half term, inset days and the big summer holiday, it’s hard to always keep track of when your kids go back to school.

To make life a little easier, we’ve rounded up the 2017/18 holiday dates below so you can pencil it in on you calendar straight away.

These dates are for the majority of primary and secondary schools across the UK, but it’s important to remember, some school dates will differ if you live in Scotland or Wales, or your child is at a private school.

WANDER WOMEN COLLECTIVE via Getty Images

To find out the exact dates for your child’s school, visit this link, enter in your postcode and press ‘Find’. It’ll show you the school holiday dates in your area.

School Holiday Dates For Your Diary

Summer Holiday 2017

Tuesday 25 July - Monday 4 September

Please note: Many schools have an inset day on Monday 4 September and Tuesday 5 September, with children returning on Wednesday 6 September. Double check with your school.

October Half Term 2017

Monday 3 October - Friday 3 November

Christmas Holiday 2017

Thursday 21 December - Thursday 4 January 2018

February Half Term 2017

Monday 12 February - Friday 16 February

May Half Term 2017

Monday 28 May - Friday 1 June

Summer Holiday 2018