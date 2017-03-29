Being the host this Easter doesn’t have to cost you a fortune.

Good Housekeeping has released its annual Easter guide of where to buy the cheapest food and this year, you can feed eight people Easter lunch - including Prosecco and chocolate - for just £21.07 or £2.63 per head. That’s 11% cheaper than in 2016.

For the comparison, researchers tracked the price of eight Easter items, including a leg of lamb and two bottles of Prosecco, across 10 supermarkets.

Lidl was found to be the cheapest supermarket for buying the entire list, with the Easter items for eight costing just £23.22.