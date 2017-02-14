The drama, the second part of which airs on Tuesday night, features Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan as Shannon’s mother Karen and Funny Girl star Sheridan Smith as her friend Julie Bushby.

Bushby, now 46, was chair of the estate’s tenants’ association and helped to coordinate the hunt for Shannon, who was reported missing on the evening of 19 February 2008 after she failed to return from a school swimming trip.

Although she too was taken in by the story about Shannon going missing, Bushby, continued to visit Karen Matthews, then aged 32, every month in prison.