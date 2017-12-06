Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the Christmas sales: we’re pushed to go hard on consumerism over the festive period.

Which is why environmental campaign group Greenpeace have teamed up with Fashion Revolution – a movement devoted to making the industry ethical and environmentally sound – for MAKE SMTHNG Week.

Taking place from the 2nd-10th December 2017, it’s all about helping you to make more and buy less.

The idea is to get the public excited about repairing, reviving and mending what we’ve already got; trying new skills like making our own cleaning products or vegan baking and sharing what we know how to do with one another – whether that’s how to keep a basil plant alive or the trick to fixing a zip.