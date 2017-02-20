A dad has written a heartbreaking post about his wife on how remarkable she is for carrying their baby without a brain full term to donate her organs and help others.

Royce Young, from New Orleans, US, shared a photo of his wife sleeping peacefully on the sofa and said he was “overwhelmed” with his love for her.

He explained that their daughter won’t live for more than a few days after she’s born and recalled the moment when the doctor told them the news.

“I thought back to the moment where we found out Eva wasn’t perfect,” he wrote on Facebook on 18 February.

“And how literally 30 seconds after our doctor told us our baby doesn’t have a brain, somehow through full body ugly crying, Keri looked up and asked: ‘If I carry her full term, can we donate her organs?’”