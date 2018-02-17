Windsor Council Leader's Claims About Tourists Being 'Marched To Cash Points' Not Backed Up By Complaint Logs

James’s comments came as MailOnline reported that tents had started appearing next to Windsor Castle.

The article quoted property developer Rob Blyfield, who said: “I’m not happy about it at all, it’s like tent city. It’s embarrassing, especially with the royal wedding coming up.

“The homeless are putting the tourists off by lying around on the streets in front of them. It’s not right.”

A selection of complaints:

29/12/17

Pleading that someone in authority – be it our MP, our Town Centre manager, our council or police - to now show some leadership, indeed show some authority, and tackle this issue by ‘ridding’ the town of this issue before spending £2.6m upgrading before the wedding. A cardboard village will be set up outside the Queen’s home. Getting much worse, looks a state, worse than it’s ever been.

22/9/17 -

Serious concerns for personal safety at River Street car park in

Windsor and being hassled by beggars. Old system of pay and

display better and allowed pay in advance. Queue of 200ft long

for the 2 machines at 10.30pm taking 20mins being hassled by

drunks, beggars for money, some being quite threatening in their

approach saying they needed £50 or they could not get home,

twice by the same person. Felt threatened and vulnerable having

to wait to retrieve vehicle. Many people in line complained of fears

and discomfort stating would not be returning to Windsor whilst

situation continued. No Police around. Restaurant manager told

them they close early because no one wants to stay late in the

evenings.

22/11/17

Maidenhead homeless (M&S in particular) This is an eyesore,

and growing there must be something that can be done. This

behaviour is unacceptable in our High Street.

22/11/17

Vagrants/beggars on streets. Ashamed to live here. Feel unsafe

as vagrants are drunk or on drugs. Police say RBWM dragging

feet and not their problem.

25/11/17

Complaining about explosion in homeless number in Windsor TC. Epidemic proportions to point of tripping over them. Can

RBWM do something about this?

6/12/17

Beggars in Victoria St CP. Woman smiling sitting on a rug

asking for money and a cigarette – daunting and unpleasant.

Ticket machine not working so had to stay longer to work out

what to do or find another machine. 2nd visit to CP with smiling woman again asking for help, change, somewhere to stay the night. Asking more people the same questions. Embarrassment to the community. They are

begging. They are a blight. They are offensive.

6/12/17

Beggars by ATM feeling unsafe: As a first time tourist to Windsor

yesterday I was disgusted to find the main street up the hill

alongside the castle littered with down-and-outs sleeping rough,

begging tourists for money. We come to enjoy your beautiful

town, not to be accosted for money. One down and out was

right by the Bank ATM, I felt he would be pouncing on me for my

money. I won’t be returning.

16/12/17

Increasingly worse homeless situation. Traders reporting theft of

handbag, cashbox (trader losing £100s), unruly behaviour,

excess alcohol consumption, swearing and generally absolutely

unacceptable behaviour in an area thick with families. Despite

ringing 101 on several occasions they are never moved on or

dealt with. Two piles of human excrement directly on highway

where shoppers walk in front of street food traders stall. Should

not be in my remit to clean up piles of human excrement,

disgusting and health hazard. I filled black bags of rubbish left by

homeless and removed, I had to throw away my shoes.

Increasing scale of ASB and adverse impact.

18/12/17

Homeless in Windsor – rough sleepers. Visiting from abroad.

Horrified to see homeless men and women on the street.

Where has humanity gone?

2/1/18 - email to Dudley

15yr old Daughter + friend outside Clinton Cards, Windsor Yards

stopped by a lady asking for money to get somewhere for travel

purposes. Daughter said ‘only had a £1’ Street dweller asked if

she had a bank card. Daughter ‘no’ thankfully and went off.

Reported to TVP. 11yrd old son might have said yes to bank

card question! Unacceptable ASB and aggressive begging.

This event was on the back of others incidents in Oct to Dec 17

period – has been approached several times directly. All times

individuals asking for money for public transport. Feels there are

also security issues with beggars outside castle and guard route and worried about the significant growth in volume and

frequency of the street dwellers’ paraphernalia which could

so easily by abused by terrorists and present a security

threat to local residents and visitors.

19/1/18

Resident complaining that we should force Police to take legal

action on the people loitering and littering the streets of

Windsor Town. Commandeered the bus stop where people

should be waiting to sleep and keep their belongings.