Windsor's Rough Sleepers Have A Message For The Council Leader Who Wants Them Gone

Rough sleepers in Windsor have rejected claims from a local council leader that beggars are “marching tourists to cash points” to get money, amid calls for police to remove them ahead of the Royal Wedding.

Windsor and Maidenhead council leader Simon Dudley has called for action to be taken against “aggressive begging and intimidation” ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

The Windsor Homeless Project estimates between 12 and 15 people sleep rough in the town but, in a letter to Thames Valley Police, Dudley said the ceremony would mean more tourists in the area and “increased concerns from our residents about their safety”.

HuffPost spoke to people sleeping rough, including those literally in the shadow of Windsor Castle, about the problems they’ve had with council offers of accommodation and how being told they’re a security risk makes them feel.