Winnie Harlow's Body-Positive Selfie Celebrates The Uniqueness Of Beauty

Winnie Harlow has (almost) bared all in a gorgeously body-positive selfie.

Wearing nothing but a beige thong, the supermodel took a selfie in front of her mirror to share an important lesson in self-love.

Winnie has a skin condition called vitiligo, which causes discolouration of the skin.

“The real difference isn’t my skin,” she wrote in the caption to her 2.5m followers. “It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others. I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!”