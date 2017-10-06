If you didn’t know already, the year is not 1939.
And since that fateful annus horribilis the world has learned a number of important lessons, one of which is - being a Nazi isn’t OK.
Evidence of this can be seen in the myriad of films, books, speeches, you name it, that not only condemn an ideology that propagates genocide but roundly mocks it.
Only now its 2017 and the rulebook of human decency was last seen somewhere on the US presidential election campaign last year.
So it is with a large *sigh* that we tell you that some people out there are actually upset at the trailer for Wolfenstein II, the latest iteration of a franchise that for years now has sold on the premise it allows gamers to, almost exclusively, kill Nazis.
It’s latest guise uses the slightly familiar slogan of “Make America Nazi-Free Again”, which appears to have upset some people.
Here are some of the replies...
And then there were those who perhaps need to read a book or two.
This is why we can’t have nice things...