A man has fatally stabbed his sister, badly injured his mother and fatally stabbed himself in an attack in a block of flats in Wolverhampton. Police were called at around 9.45am on Wednesday and used stun grenades “in a bid to distract and detain the knifeman” as they entered the flat in the high-rise Highfield Court block in the Merry Hill area of the city. The sister, 33, died at the scene. Her brother, 36, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Press Association Police outside the block of flats after the incident

Their 59-year-old mother was taken to hospital with critical stomach injuries, West Midlands Police said. She has undergone surgery but remains in a critical condition. One officer suffered a minor knife injury to his arm, while another suffered a leg injury. Wolverhampton Police Superintendent Keith Fraser said: “Our officers knew there was an armed man behind the front door of that flat; they acted swiftly and with huge courage to quickly gain entry and later detain the man. “Local officers, response colleagues and firearms officers were all involved in the operation. “This is a truly shocking incident and our sympathies go out to the friends and family of those involved.” Photos taken by witnesses showed three air ambulances at the scene.

