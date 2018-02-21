Woman Kicked Off Emirates Flight After Complaining About Period Pain

A woman was told to leave an Emirates flight after she complained to her boyfriend about period pain.

Cabin crew reportedly overheard Beth Evans, 24, telling her boyfriend Joshua Moran, 26, about her stomach cramps. The couple were then asked to leave the plane, which was flying from Birmingham to Dubai on Saturday, and had to spend £250 each to rebook their flights.

According to Emirates, Evans had “mentioned she was feeling unwell” and cabin crew did not want to “endanger” her health by allowing her to remain on the seven hour flight.