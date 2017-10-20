Woman Tracks Down Missing Cat After Uploading Its Photo To Tinder

A woman has been reunited with her missing moggy thanks to the power of Tinder. Katie Alsop, from Northampton, said she received 400 matches after posting photos of her lost cat on the dating app. “I bought a premium membership, put on a ‘boost’ to get more attention and uploaded a missing poster with a reward and my number, plus a photo of me and the cat for sympathy,” the 26-year-old told HuffPost UK. After setting her search distance to 10km away, she received a call within 30 minutes from a stranger called Charlie who had found her cat in his garden.

Supplied Katie Alsop and her cat Peanut

The genius idea came about after Katie’s ginger and white puss, called Peanut, went missing overnight on 11 October. The next day, Katie was worried sick because she believed her cat might have been murdered by the M25 animal killer (previously known as the Croydon cat killer). It played on her mind so much that she had to take a day off work. Instead of printing out posters of her missing moggy, Katie decided to download Tinder and pay for a premium membership. She then went about uploading a photo of herself and Peanut to the app, with information about her beloved cat including reward details. Within minutes she was inundated with matches and her beloved cat was eventually located in a nearby estate. “Charlie said he saw my Tinder profile, looked out of his window, and the cat was in his garden! I was so happy he hadn’t been taken by the killer,” she added.