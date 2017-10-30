Male MPs were for once outnumbered by female colleagues as the House of Commons debated the latest sexual harassment allegations sweeping Westminster. The gender balance in the chamber was markedly different from usual as Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom unveiled plans to offer more support for victims of misconduct and Speaker Bercow called for a new complaints process. The switch in numbers came as some Labour MPs were accused of privately suggesting there was a “witch-hunt” against men in Parliament, and had joked that they should “fess up” to their misconduct.

House of Commons Tory and Labour women MPs in the Commons.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour benches crammed with women MPs.

At the 2017 election, a record 208 women MPs were elected, but still make up barely a third of the total. Normally men dominate proceedings in the Commons, as just 21% of Tories and 45% of Labour MPs are female. But on Monday, all that changed as women packed the chamber and men turned up in noticeably fewer numbers. Early in proceedings, HuffPost UK counted 65 women and just 56 men in the Commons, giving female Parliamentarians a rare majority. More than a third of Tory MPs present for the Urgent Question – tabled by Labour’s Harriet Harman - were women, way above their usual percentage. Commons Leader Leadsom was flanked by Theresa May and a trio of women - Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the PM’s Parliamentary Private Secretary Seema Kennedy, and Mims Davies – sat behind them.

Commons Empty seats on the Tory benches during the Urgent Question.

Commons Thinning numbers during the debate.

But gaps in the green benches were apparent and by the end of the 75-minute session, there were few Tory MPs left present. Later in the Urgent Question, the gender balance was even more stark. On the Labour benches, women eventually outnumbered male colleagues by two to one (35 women to just 16 men on the green benches). Labour MP Jess Phillips revealed that just before the debate, a pair of her colleagues had not been as gripped of its importance as she was. “As I walked in here, as I rushed in here today to come to this statement, I overheard two male colleagues walking through the halls wittering about a witch hunt that was going on in Parliament,” she said.