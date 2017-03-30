Women Share The NSFW Secrets They Want Men To Be Aware Of

From sex tips to details about embarrassing bodily functions, here’s what they had to say.

To help matters, women on Reddit have been sharing the NSFW secrets they think men should know about.

“Sometimes toilet paper can get up in there and we won’t realise. Sorry about that.”

- syncopacetic

“We need you to make noise too so we can know what you like. Moan or talk, don’t care. Give us some direction.”

- HowDoYouLikeMeNowB

“Make sure there’s lubrication before rubbing the clit. Fingers feel like sandpaper if it’s dry down there.”

- xavander

“We play with our boobs.”

- serac145

“If you clip your fingernails short it makes fingering a lot more enjoyable. If not, you get a sliced up vajayjay, with possible infection. Seems like common sense, but apparently not....”

- TabaxiTaxi73

“Put. A. Trash. Can. In. Your. Bathroom. We will disguise it, nobody wants to see a bloody tampon - but what do I do if you don’t have a trash can? I flush it, that’s what, because I’m not about to save it and stash it in my purse or something. Trust me, I don’t want you to see it either.”

- hardly_quinn

“Me owning and using toys does not reflect on our relationship or sex life. Sometimes solo is just easier/quicker.”

- thehorrorofspoons

“Psssst, we poop.”

- WanderingFaerie

“Don’t expect me to cum. The more pressure you put on either of us for me to get there, the less likely it is to happen. It’s nothing to do with whether you did a good job or not, sometimes it’s just not going to happen.”

- thehorrorofspoons

“We sometimes have vaginal discharge. It looks a little gross, but it’s normal.”

- DJ_Manatee

“Unless we ask (and we will!), unsolicited dick pics will get you on #goodbyefelipe faster than you can spit, and probably a block. You wanna entice? Show that V above the dick. That will make us ask for more.”

- allieloop

“Pssst, boys. I masturbate, too.”

- ZellaMhari010122