The Quest For Women’s Advance Is Always Met With Resistance - But We Will Not Stop

My mother was born in the year that women won the right to vote - 1918. But though they had that all important right to vote, and to stand for parliament, there remained many restraints on their lives.

The right to vote and to be MPs was the tool that women needed to change so much else in their lives. And with that right to vote and with women in Parliament there would be progress for women.

The story up to 1918 was of the struggle to get the vote. And how the demand was met with abuse, violence and imprisonment. The century since then has been marked by the struggle for further progress and for equality at home and at work

Though my mother could vote, her generation was far from equal. They were expected to play a subordinate role to men. Their most important role was as wife and heaven help the woman who was a spinster, “left on the shelf”. The married woman lived with the husband who was head of the household. In her marriage vows she promised to obey him.

The women’s movement which swept through this country in the 1960s and ’70s reframed the demands and renewed the impetus for change and it was an exciting movement to be part of.

The women’s movement demanded equal pay - a revolutionary and subversive notion which challenged the idea that as the breadwinner, the man’s pay was all-important. Pressing for equal pay for women was seen as a diversion which would undermine the man’s quest for the “family wage”. Yet Barbara Castle introduced the Equal Pay Act in 1970.

The women’s movement challenged the accepted notion that it was perfectly acceptable for a man to hit his wife - after all it was his responsibility to “keep her in order”. And if he overdid it and blacked her eyes and broke her ribs then most likely it was her fault and she’d probably brought it on herself. Challenging a man’s right to “reasonably chastise” his wife was seen as undermining the family and his role as its head. Yet Erin Pizzey set up Chiswick Women’s Aid - the first refuge for women fleeing a violent husband.

And one of the biggest changes was women’s refusal to accept that they could either work or have children but not do both.