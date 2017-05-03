All Sections
    03/05/2017 14:50 BST | Updated 05/05/2017 17:05 BST

    10 Things We Want To Say To Anyone Who Believes Women Wear Makeup To 'Trick' Men

    So thirsty for your approval.

    Ever caught yourself putting on foundation and accidentally mistaken yourself for a grade A con-artist? Yeah us neither. 

    But according to a YouGov survey, over half of men (63%) believe that the main reason women wear makeup is some next level espionage, in other words, to trick the male gaze into thinking we are more attractive than we actually are. 

    Not only that but 70% of these men also believe that the women they see in the media aren’t presenting an impossible benchmark of ‘natural’ beauty. Oh, not today patriarchy.

    Here are 10 things we would like to say to all the men who are feeling conned.

    1. Just cause they are called ‘makeup tricks’ it doesn’t mean we are tricking you.

    2. Do you have any idea how long it takes to perfect that feline flick? 

    3. Or how much that foundation is costing us? 

    4. Do you really think we’d do this for someone who doesn’t know the difference between half-baked and toasted?

    5. What about when little girls put on makeup, that for you too?

    6. Are you the same guys who thought Taylor Swift wasn’t wearing any makeup on that  Wonderland cover?

    7. Or the people that wanted to take women to swimming pools on their first date?

    8. Why is it so hard to understand that we derive personal pleasure from a perfect eyebrow? 

    9. And could shed tears when our contour glow up is real. 

    10. One last thing, that beard on your face, is that a trick too? 

