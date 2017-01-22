All Sections
    22/01/2017 10:45 GMT | Updated 22/01/2017 10:55 GMT

    Madonna, Emma Watson, Ariana Grande, Amy Schumer And Cher Join Other Celebs For Global #WomensMarch

    United they stand.

    Stars from around the globe turned out in force on Saturday at many of the huge gatherings held around the world to support womens’ rights - in a show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.

    An estimated 2.2 million people took to the streets across the world for the Women’s Marches, held one day after Friday’s inauguration ceremony in Washington.

    Rex
    Charlotte Church

    British stars including Charlotte Church were spotted among the huge crowds in London, while Lily Allen also performed.

    In Washington Madonna, Emma Watson, Cher, Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham, Ariana Grande and Amy Schumer joined the 500,000-strong crowd to protest.

    Jose Luis Magana/AP
    Madonna performed on stage during the Women's March rally in Washington.

    Of course, it wasn’t an exclusively female event, and many male celebs showed their support too, including  Jake Gyllenhaal who marched with his sister Maggie in Washington and Sir Ian McKellen, ‘Doctor Who’ star Peter Capaldi and England rugby player Chris Robshaw were spotted in London’s Trafalgar Square.

    Jose Luis Magana/AP
    Emma Watson was spotted at the Washington march.

    Many of the famous faces in attendance shared their experiences on social media, uploading pictures and videos from marches they were attending around the world...

    we the people all the people 💛🌼🤗🙏🏼 #womensmarch

    A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

    Found my friends

    A photo posted by @amyschumer on

    @happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp

    A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

    "I ask you to support ALL WOMEN and our fight for equality in ALL THINGS" #womensmarch

    A video posted by Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) on

    I love women. I live for my two daughters. And I am full of pride and unity with all women today.

    A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

    A photo posted by Cher (@cher) on

    @womensmarch 💋

    A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

    I went and sang a song in Grosvenor square. It was very peaceful.

    A photo posted by Lily Allen (@lilyallen) on

    Women's March London: Signs And Placards
