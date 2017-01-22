Stars from around the globe turned out in force on Saturday at many of the huge gatherings held around the world to support womens’ rights - in a show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.
An estimated 2.2 million people took to the streets across the world for the Women’s Marches, held one day after Friday’s inauguration ceremony in Washington.
British stars including Charlotte Church were spotted among the huge crowds in London, while Lily Allen also performed.
In Washington Madonna, Emma Watson, Cher, Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham, Ariana Grande and Amy Schumer joined the 500,000-strong crowd to protest.
Of course, it wasn’t an exclusively female event, and many male celebs showed their support too, including Jake Gyllenhaal who marched with his sister Maggie in Washington and Sir Ian McKellen, ‘Doctor Who’ star Peter Capaldi and England rugby player Chris Robshaw were spotted in London’s Trafalgar Square.
Many of the famous faces in attendance shared their experiences on social media, uploading pictures and videos from marches they were attending around the world...