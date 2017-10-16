Woody Allen has backtracked over comments he made about the sexual abuse accusations levelled against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Rob Kim via Getty Images Woody Allen

Woody continued that he hoped the ongoing story would not lead to a “witch hunt” atmosphere in which “every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself”, claiming: “That’s not right either.”

His remarks created a backlash on social media, leading him to issue a statement in response to the controversy which came in the wake of his remarks.

Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images ﻿Harvey Weinstein

In the early 1990s, Woody faced his own allegations of sexual abuse, following his split from ex-wife Mia Farrow, when he was accused of molesting their adopted daughter, Dylan.