15 Reasons You Need A Workout Buddy In 2017

Motivating yourself to go to the gym can be hard at the best of times, but it’s especially tough when you’ve been sat on your arse drinking wine and eating pigs-in-blankets for a month.

That’s why we believe it’s essential to get yourself a workout buddy.

Whether it’s a real-life friend or someone you met in the gym, your pal can help you get fit and, most importantly, stay fit.

Here are 15 reasons that exercising with a friend is better than going it alone. 1. It’s harder to cancel...

You’re not just letting yourself down, you’re letting THEM down. 2. And you can’t leave early.

They’ll be watching. 3. You can catch up without spending money...

Or drinking wine. 4. You can work out how to use the equipment together...

Where do I put my foot again?

5. And they can help you work on your form...

A little to the left. 6. There’s someone to appreciate your new gym clothes...

I mean, they cost an arm and a leg. 7. And tell you if your leggings are see-through.

Which they more than likely will be. 8. There’s no more embarrassment when the instructor makes you do something weird.

Because your BFF looks stupid, too. 9. And if it’s that bad you can always giggle together.

Laughter is good for the core, right? 10. It’s no longer awkward when you have to find a partner...

Unless they pick someone else. 11. Their presence will inspire healthy competition...

Just keep it clean. 12. And they’ll motivate you to keep going.

Just... one... more... rep. 13. It doesn’t matter if you forget your shampoo.

Because sharing is caring. 14. They legitimise spending £5 on a protein shake.

Nutritious and delicious. 15. And are the perfect sweaty companion to travel home with.

This is not what I normally look like, OK?

