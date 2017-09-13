Long gone are the days of parents worrying about their children stumbling across dirty magazines, now young people have smartphones and computer access meaning they can anonymously search the internet for inappropriate material. And with Childline reporting a 60% rise in children contacting them about online porn, parents may be concerned about the impact this acccess is having on their children - whether they’re seeking it out themselves, or being shown it by their peers. Either way, Jo Hinchliffe, who runs an FPA sexual health program for young people in Wales, wants to reassure parents that it is unlikely your child is watching X-rated material whenever they’re unattended. “It’s easy to worry about what your children might be looking at online, or while they’re gaming. Despite the headlines, it’s not inevitable that they’ll come across pornography, either by accident or by deliberately looking,” he told HuffPost UK.

However, Hinchliffe advises that whether your child has seen explicit porn or not, it’s still a good idea to have open conversations about pornography and sexuality. “It’s worth remembering that sexual imagery can be found everywhere, from adverts, films and games, to magazines and biology textbooks,” he said. So how should you broach the topic of porn with children? With a younger child (under 10): If you’re worried your young child has been shown porn by other people, for example by classmates, or by someone online, this can be very distressing and you are likely to want to address the situation with your child. 1. Find out more about the situation. Your starting point should be to try and find out more about the situation and to ask yourself - what is making you think that this is the case? For example, did their teacher tell you? Or another parent? Start by asking your child in a calm and neutral way if anyone has shown them any pictures or videos with naked people, or people having sex. Hinchliffe said: “By digging a little deeper, you can get a better understanding of how serious the situation is, and whether it’s causing your child any worry or distress.” 2. Be willing to tackle questions openly and honestly. Being shown porn could leave your child with questions or things they’d like to discuss, but might feel embarrassed or awkward about raising with you because of the nature of the issue, and how their questions have arisen. Mel Gadd, a sexual education coordinator for young people, wrote in a blog hosted on HuffPost UK: “Before you get too worried, just remember that you don’t have to be a sex education expert. You just have to be a parent or carer who is willing to discuss the difficult stuff.” 3. Consider turning on safety guards on their devices. If your child is young and has their own devices, you might want to consider turning on parental controls and safety guards, to help you manage what your child can consume online. But be wary of just using this as a catch-all solution to the problem. “Just blocking certain websites doesn’t mean that your child won’t come into contact with sexual imagery or ideas, either online or offline,” said Hinchliffe. “And telling your child they should never look at sexual images might mean that they don’t feel able to talk to you about their concerns if they do. “Parental controls should never replace open communication with your child about topics such as sex, porn, consent, communication and body image.”

