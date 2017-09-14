‘X Factor’ To Shake Up Results Show Format With Big Changes To Sunday Nights

‘X Factor’ contestants will battle it out for votes on both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to new claims about the revamped live shows.

Simon Cowell has reportedly ordered a raft of changes to the final stages of the ITV singing competition, that will involve hopefuls going head-to-head on both nights of the weekend.

Having already reduced the amount of live shows from 10 to six, The Sun has claimed the previous Sunday night results show will also be dropped in favour of the new format.