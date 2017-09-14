‘X Factor’ To Shake Up Results Show Format With Big Changes To Sunday Nights

‘X Factor’ contestants will battle it out for votes on both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to new claims about the revamped live shows.
Simon Cowell has reportedly ordered a raft of changes to the final stages of the ITV singing competition, that will involve hopefuls going head-to-head on both nights of the weekend.
Having already reduced the amount of live shows from 10 to six, The Sun has claimed the previous Sunday night results show will also be dropped in favour of the new format.
A source told the paper: “Simon loves making changes to the show’s format to keep it fresh, so he’s been pitching to producers that the show should ditch the traditional Sunday night format, which is always 15 minutes recapping the previous night’s show, a guest performer, a sing off and an elimination.
“He wants the show to mix things up – have guest performers on Saturday’s show, kick out acts on both nights of the weekend … it’ll be must-see TV.
“The shows will be tighter, less predictable for viewers and acts will perform across the weekend.”
The insider added: “Everyone’s really excited about the changes – it’s going to be an amazing series.”
HuffPost UK has contacted an ‘X Factor’ spokesperson for further comment and is awaiting a response.
Simon has previously teased what fans can expect from the live shows, saying at the press launch: “I would like to make some changes to the live shows, which in all of these situations you’ve got to persuade a lot of people.
“I do like making changes...whether I get my way or not, we’ll find out when we go live.”
‘The X Factor’ continues on Saturday (16 September) at 8pm on ITV.