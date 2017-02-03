A teenage girl with an aggressive form of cancer is one step closer to receiving life-saving surgery thanks to a huge donation from X-Men star James McAvoy.

The A Lister - best known for playing Charles Xavier in the Marvel series - donated £50,000 to Kelly Turner’s fund after visiting the terminally ill 16-year-old in hospital this week.

The schoolgirl and her family are attempting to raise more than £1 million to pay for pioneering cancer treatment in the US not currently offered on the NHS.