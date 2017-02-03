A teenage girl with an aggressive form of cancer is one step closer to receiving life-saving surgery thanks to a huge donation from X-Men star James McAvoy.
The A Lister - best known for playing Charles Xavier in the Marvel series - donated £50,000 to Kelly Turner’s fund after visiting the terminally ill 16-year-old in hospital this week.
The schoolgirl and her family are attempting to raise more than £1 million to pay for pioneering cancer treatment in the US not currently offered on the NHS.
Turner was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer in 2015 when she was just 15. In America, the condition is only found in around 20 young people each year.
The Kent teen has already endured nine rounds of chemotherapy, but NHS surgeons are unable to operate on the tumours due to their proximity to her liver.
Her parents hope to raise enough money to send their “beautiful, clever, artistic and loving” daughter to a hospital in New York for surgery, immunotherapy and radiotherapy.
All in all, the treatment will cost approximately £1.2 million. Without it, Turner has been given just a year to live.
McAvoy’s huge donation appeared on her Just Giving page on Thursday evening along with the message: “Great to meet you the other day Kelly.
“I hope this helps you achieve your goal sooner rather than later.
“Good luck luv [sic] James.”
Turner’s father thanked the star on twitter, writing “Thank you James McAvoy, you’re wonderful.”
Including the X-Men actor’s contribution, the teenager and her family have now raised 45% of their target - £458,000.
To donate, visit Turner’s Just Giving page.