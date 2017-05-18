You Can Now Buy Beer To Boost Your Sex Drive (Apparently)

A beer company has made a new product laced with watercress, claiming the unusual beverage may boost men’s sex drives.

The new Watercress Warrior bottles are adorned with the Giant of Cerne - an ancient symbol of fertility - but apparently, that’s not where the drink’s sexual powers end.

According to the makers, watercress is high in vitamins A and B6, which aid “the production of male sex hormones”.

It also contains high levels vitamin C, which they say can “increase count and motility of sperm”, as well as vitamin E, which can supposedly “help the sperm penetrate the egg”.