Train delays just got a whole lot more enjoyable thanks to a new scheme giving held up commuters free or reduced gin and tonic. Following a month of strikes and delays, a drinks brand has decided to offer commuters a tipple to soften their frustrations.

The scheme, by Gordon’s Gin, works by utilising the exasperated tweets many of us send when we see the words “delayed” or “cancelled” flash on departure boards. Commuters can use the hashtag #YayDelay with their tweet in order to unlock a mobile voucher online.

The service launches this Friday at London Waterloo, but the brand plans to set the campaign live in other stations across the country throughout the year. Yes it’s a PR stunt, but for free gin, it’s a PR stunt we can get on board with.