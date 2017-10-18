Young Tory MPs Form New Group To Stop Party Veterans Drowning Them Out

Young Tory MPs are joining forces to oust veteran colleagues from the airwaves and have a greater say on policy in a bid win back the votes of under 40s.

The group – spearheaded by Mansfield MP Ben Bradley – is made up of Conservative MPs under 35 years old who are determined to reconnect with younger voters.

Bradley is planning to sign up all 20 Tory MPs who are under 35, and with such a slim Government majority the group could hold sway on a number of key votes.

As well as acting as a stress-test function for policies coming out of Conservative Central headquarters, the group will also put ideas back into the system and push forward spokespeople to engage with younger voters.

Programmes such as Radio 1’s Newsbeat will be targeted as way of getting the Tory message of “aspiration” out to a different demographic.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Bradley said: “Some of the stuff we [the Conservatives] are coming out with has some really obvious problems and it would be good to kind of look at that beforehand.

“We do it with BME communities, there’s people who scrutinise specifically for that and it’s something I think we should be doing.”

The 27-year-old, who in June delivered the first ever Conservative victory in Mansfield, claimed that while established MPs respect his campaigning skills, “when it comes to the policy side of things and to actually proving that I have a brain in my head, I think a lot of people do go ‘Well he’s 27, what does he really know?’ - that’s quite a challenge.”

The Tories have been grappling with how to attract younger people since the June election saw the party lose millions of votes in that demographic to Labour.

Research carried out by YouGov after the vote claimed the age at which voters are more likely to vote Tory than Labour increased from 34 before the election campaign to 47 by polling day.