A group of young women have used fashion to bring attention to their protest against an immigration law.

Taking to the steps of the state capitol, in Austin, Texas, the young women wore brightly coloured quinceañera gowns and tiaras to protest a Bill that will give American police officers the right to ask for proof of legal residency any time they want to.

Quinceañera dresses are traditionally worn in Mexican culture when a girl turns 15 and communities come together to celebrate.

The Senate Bill 4, which is due to go into effect on 1 September 2017, will also mean that sheriffs can be arrested if they allow their police officers to forego the immigration enforcement.

Some people took to Instagram to share powerful photos from the colourful protest:

A post shared by DriaGram (@officialdria) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

The girls also wore sashes emblazoned with the messages ‘No Hate’ and ‘No SB4’.

The young women then entered the building to discuss the Bill with legislators.

A post shared by @blurandgrain on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

A post shared by Rafael Anchia (@rafaelanchia) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

A post shared by @blurandgrain on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

A post shared by Omar Rodríguez Ortiz (@oro_pur1) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

A post shared by CultureStrike (@culturestrike) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

And people have taken to Twitter to congratulate the girls on their achievement:

signing off for the night, leaving you with this because teenage girls will save the world https://t.co/pVkPclH9Zl — Sarah Jaffe (@sarahljaffe) July 19, 2017

I was at the @jolt_texas #15contraSB4 protest at the Texas Capitol today and let me tell you, it was immensely inspiring — chia berry (@chiaberry) July 19, 2017