The festive season is upon us and, let’s be honest, most of us are thinking about all the food we’re going to consume on Christmas Day. But while traditionalists focus their meal around a turkey and pigs in blankets, veggies options get overlooked or even dismissed. The number of vegetarians and vegans has risen over the past few years in the UK, with even more declaring themselves “flexitarians” (meaning they eat meat on occasion), so there’s never been a better time to have a very merry Christmas. We sat down with Jamie Oliver’s former protégé Anna Jones to get the lowdown on making the tastiest meat-free (and therefore, more sustainable) Christmas dishes, making them enticing to veggies and meat-eaters alike on the big day.

Getty Creative

Make veggie options exciting and vibrant These dishes should be tasty in their own right, not as a meat substitute. “It’s all about celebrating the vegetables,” Anna says. “We should use butternut squashes or onion squashes to make their own dishes. You could also stuff a roasted pumpkin with other vegetables and cheese. The options go on forever! “Most importantly, the vegetables shouldn’t feel like a second best option, but be celebrated in their own right. She’s also a big fan of condiments. “A roast dinner is a great vehicle for condiments, with or without meat. Every year our table is strewn with sauces and chutneys to punctuate the potatoes and sprouts.”

Appeal to meat eaters with something they know According to Anna, you’re best making a recognisable dish to everybody, like a pie or a quiche. “Something that meat eaters would be comfortable eating is a great place to start. Although the go-to vegetarian option for a roast dinner, the nut roast, can be delicious it can also be very ungenerous. “Try stretching it out into a tart, make it colourful. I try to make the vegetarian options the most beautiful things on the table, to make people as excited about it as possible.” And she didn’t disappoint with her delicious contribution to the launch of the Organic Feed Your Happy Christmas campaign and the Soil Association’s Organic Christmas Marketplace: a vegetarian alternative main course in the form of a sweet garlic pie with a popped bean top. “There’s loads going on with the texture and flavour of the pie. In the times that I’ve made it, all the meat eaters definitely dived into that more than they did the turkey!”

Chris Terry