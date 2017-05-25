Zoe Ball’s son has paid tribute to his mum’s late boyfriend Billy Yates, following his death earlier this month.

Woody Cook took to Instagram to share a touching post to the cameraman, assuring him he would “look after” his mum.

The 16-year-old shared a photo of five crabs in a lobster pot, complete with the tribute ‘Billy Yates 1976-2017.’

He captioned the post: “I’m sorry we spent so little time together. No-one deserves to feel what you felt. I’ll look after her.”

Woody’s tribute followed an Instagram post from his mum on the same day, which featured a picture of Billy lying in the sun with the caption: “Goodnight my beautiful Boy. I’ll be loving you always.”

The 40-year-old ‘Antiques Roadshow’ cameraman was found dead at his home in Putney, South London on 4 May.

Zoe had previously thanked fans for their support in a brief statement via her management team.

It read: “On behalf of Zoe Ball, we would like to thank everyone for the kind messages and support during a very difficult time.”

The presenter is thought to have begun dating Billy following her split from her husband of 17 years Norman Cook, better known as DJ and music producer Fatboy Slim, in 2016.

Reports first surfaced about the romance in February, after the two were photographed together in London.

Although she remained tight-lipped about the new relationship, her father did say in an interview with The Sun earlier this year: “We are very happy that she is finding a new lease of life. She is very happy at the moment, and that is lovely.”

