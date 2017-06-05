Three Reasons To Vote WEP

Janet Baker is a campaigner for the Women's Equality Party (WEP). As part of HuffPost UK's series asking campaigners from the 'other' parties why you should vote for them, Janet gives three reasons why you should lend your vote to the WEP on 8 June.

You can also hear from campaigners for the Lib Dems, SNP and Green Party. And don't forget to catch our amazing spoken word vlog series Election Outspoken, featuring seven artists weighing in on underrated issues at this election such as mental health service cuts, Islamophobia and inequality.