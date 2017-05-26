Call Me Woman And Feel The Majesty Of It Roll Off Your Tongue

Women are stronger when they march together, says writer Michelle Fisher in her poem Terms of Endearment. In a vlog for HuffPost UK she speaks about her disappointment in our female prime minister and her government's decisions, the election of Donald Trump and how when we march as one, we are strong.

