    THE BLOG

    Call Me Woman And Feel The Majesty Of It Roll Off Your Tongue

    26/05/2017 09:37 BST | Updated 26/05/2017 11:28 BST

    Women are stronger when they march together, says writer Michelle Fisher in her poem Terms of Endearment. In a vlog for HuffPost UK she speaks about her disappointment in our female prime minister and her government's decisions, the election of Donald Trump and how when we march as one, we are strong.

    This vlog is part of our Election Outspoken series, in which seven spoken word artists talk about the issues important to them. To watch the rest visit our dedicated page.

    You can see more spoken word, comedy and gig theatre at this year's The Last Word festival at the Roundhouse, including the Poetry Slam Final on 8 June.

