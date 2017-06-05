Three Reasons To Vote SNP

Russell McLean is a campaigner for the SNP. As part of HuffPost UK's series asking campaigners from the 'other' parties why you should vote for them, Russell gives three reasons why you should lend your vote to the SNP on 8 June.

You can also hear from campaigners for the Lib Dems, Green Party and Women's Equality Party. And don't forget to catch our amazing spoken word vlog series Election Outspoken, featuring seven artists weighing in on underrated issues at this election such as mental health service cuts, Islamophobia and inequality.