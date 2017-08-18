All Sections
    I Met A Man Who Offered Me An Opportunity To Change My Life. And Then

    18/08/2017 14:35 BST | Updated 18/08/2017 15:13 BST

    Suzy Gill is an actress, playwright and poet. In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Suzy performs an extract from her poem Systematic Problems which was written in response to an uncomfortable situation she found herself in.

    In the vlog she speaks about objectification of women and sexism. Details of Suzy's next evening of spoken word will be released in September on her soon to be completed website. Until then can you can follow her work and find details of upcoming projects and performances on Twitter @suzy_gill or on Facebook.

