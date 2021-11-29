'We Expect Cases To Rise' - Sajid Javid Warns As Booster Scheme Expanded

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sajid Javid warned “we expect cases to rise” as he extended the booster jab scheme in a bid to tackle the omicron variant.

The health secretary told MPs he expects cases to increase in “coming days” as he confirmed the government is dramatically ramping up the vaccination programme.

Booster jabs are set to be extended to 18 to 39-year-olds with the waiting time between second and third doses halved to three months.

Javid told the Commons: “The new variant has also been spreading across the world. Confirmed cases have been reported in many countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal.

“In this race between the vaccines and the virus, the new variant may have given the virus extra legs.”

Minimum dose interval for booster jabs to be halved from 6 months to 3 months and all adults to be offered booster Covid vaccine, Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirms https://t.co/q4Clo5uc6k pic.twitter.com/jHwMeteRzU — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 29, 2021

It comes after two further cases of the variant were identified in England, bringing the total to five. A further six have been identified in Scotland.

Javid said they want to go “further and faster” in fighting the virus and it comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation published fresh advice.

England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the booster campaign was “as urgent as it could possibly be” in order to prepare defences against omicron.

“We have a highly-vaccinated population but not yet as fully a boosted population as we would like, there are many people still over the age of 50 who have not come forward for a booster and they are at risk from a drifted variant without that booster,” he told a press conference.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation for the JCVI, said: “If you are eligible for a booster, please take up the offer and keep yourself protected as we head into winter.”

