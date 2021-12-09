I'm A Celebrity ITVITV/Shutterstock

The music producer took part in seven trials and won 52 stars for the camp during his time on the ITV show.

His exit was announced during Wednesday’s episode and, hugging his campmates, he said: “It has been a pleasure. Honestly, such a pleasure. I love you guys.”

Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec after exiting the camp, he said: “I have learned that when you are in a situation like the castle, you can’t take anything personally.”

After seeing a highlights reel of his time in Gwrych Castle in North Wales, Naughty Boy said he had learned to “get on with people and support each other”.

“I feel like my mum is proud,” he said. “She has been watching me every day.”

Naughty Boy Kieron McCarronKieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Naughty Boy’s elimination came after he clashed with EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt over their chores in the I’m A Celebrity campsite.

The pair were put on cleaning duty, however, Adam quickly became upset over Naughty Boy’s tendency to sleep in.

He told the other contestants: “I got up this morning. I think I was first one up. I’m on cleaning duty. I share with Naughty, except he was in bed. I just cracked on and did everything except the privy.

“Seriously, Naughty’s going to wake up and there’s going to be nothing for him to do. He might as well stay in bed all day. Oh, he is…”

When Naughty Boy eventually woke up, Adam sarcastically quipped: “Afternoon!”

Explaining he had not slept well because his bed was close to the toilet door, the music producer said: “It’s not the end of the world, Adam.”

Adam told him: “I cracked on and did all the chores without giving you a chance. I’m very much a do-er and I think you’re very much a sleeper.”

Naughty Boy replied: “Not really. I didn’t have a good sleep. I don’t know if you were listening to me. I didn’t sleep well, that’s why I was up late.

“It’s not necessarily about you doing the chores, you like doing chores, you made me feel bad about not doing them.”

Naughty Boy and Adam Woodyatt make up ITVITV/Shutterstock

The pair later settled their differences and apologised.

During Wednesday’s episode, Ant and Dec also couldn’t resist having another swipe at the Prime Minister over reports that a Christmas party took place in No 10 on December 18 last year, as London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

Ant said: “So they have decided to cover it up,” with Dec replying: “Not a great idea that, is it?”

Laughing, Ant added: “If we have learned one thing in the last 24 hours, it is that you can’t get away with covering things up.”