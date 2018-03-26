What We're Hoping To See From The & Other Stories x House of Hackney Collaboration

& Other Stories has announced its latest collaboration is with British luxury heritage brand House of Hackney and we have already putting together our wish-list. The collab will be launched in May - giving us just the right amount of time to fantasise about what this will mean for our wardrobes.
The Full Shebang
So far the only image from the collection released by the brands is of the ‘Damas’ dress, £69, a white V-neck midi dress with purple and blue toned flowers.
But we’re hopeful to see a slight variation on this style - in the form of a jumpsuit, as House of Hackney’s previous collaboration with Reformation, was full of jumpsuits with on brand William Morris-esque prints.
Loungewear Which Makes You Want To Dance
Who else can make silk pyjamas you’re going to want to go out dancing in? We predict comfy but, need we say, super chic jammies to go to bed in after entertaining at a dinner party. All we need is that Tribeca loft.
Anywhere And Everywhere
& Other Stories modern millennial cuts are a match made in heaven with House of Hackney’s decadent prints. With this in mind, we estimate you’ll be able to wear all the items created from this new partnership to work, to a dinner when meeting your other half’s parents, as well as walking around a museum in a new city.
A Competition Apt For The ’Gram
Once the collection hits stores we’re looking forward to everyone recreating the ‘Garden State’ Zach Braff moment with the wallpaper inspired prints. The game will be to match your outfit with your background so much so you don’t know when one ends and the other begins. Let the games begin.
Don’t Forget The Details
We don’t think HOH x & Other Stories will forget about those that don’t want to look like walking wallpaper. We presume a burst of detailed accessories will bloom, which will mean we can enjoy a flavour of the look alongside more monotone outfits.
The collaboration will be released at the end of May at selected & Other Stories stores