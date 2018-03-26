What We're Hoping To See From The & Other Stories x House of Hackney Collaboration

& Other Stories has announced its latest collaboration is with British luxury heritage brand House of Hackney and we have already putting together our wish-list. The collab will be launched in May - giving us just the right amount of time to fantasise about what this will mean for our wardrobes.

The Full Shebang

So far the only image from the collection released by the brands is of the ‘Damas’ dress, £69, a white V-neck midi dress with purple and blue toned flowers.

But we’re hopeful to see a slight variation on this style - in the form of a jumpsuit, as House of Hackney’s previous collaboration with Reformation, was full of jumpsuits with on brand William Morris-esque prints.