MPs’ Staff Demand Self-Defence Training In Wake Of David Amess’ Murder

SOPA Images via Getty Images A tribute to Sir David Amess MP at Parliament Square, London.

Staff working for MPs across the political divide are calling for self-defence training in the wake of David Amess’s murder. Advisers, researchers and constituency staff working for Conservative and Labour MPs have spoken to HuffPost UK about the abuse they face every single day. Some said they often step-in to protect their MPs in hostile confrontations - with office staff left to field much of the abusive correspondence. Most spoke anonymously, with one pleading with the public to recognise the extent of the abuse they face. Many are aged 20-30 and for some it is their first full-time job after university. An adviser working with a female Tory MP who experiences a lot of threats said: “We probably get 400 emails a day in total and in that every day there will be something abusive. “Staffers are very protective over their member of parliament. You almost become like another family member and a lot of the abuse the MPs won’t see. “Some of it is horrible, rape threats, death threats, just awful name-calling and then the ‘I don’t know how you live with yourself’. To see that on a daily basis is difficult for people.”

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Members of Parliament walk from the Houses of Parliament to attend a service to pay tribute to Amess

The experienced member of staff, who has worked with a number of politicians, added: “Celebrities get hounded but they don’t have to meet face-to-face with the people who send that abuse. “I have examples of the face-to-face where, to be honest, some defence training would have been helpful. For so many staffers - you push yourself in front. You do it because you care. “It would be great for staff to have some anti-terror training, some physical training would be a bloody good idea. “The majority of MPs don’t always want a police presence, it shouldn’t be needed. I would love to know where to punch somebody in the neck to desist quickly.” They said some constituency staff do not feel “safe or comfortable” dealing with the public because of the intimidation, adding: “When people are working in Westminster we are surrounded by guards but in the constituency it’s not like that. They do feel intimidated. I think a bit more training has to happen.” Another woman working for a female Labour MP also backed the call for self-defence classes, saying: “It’s been pretty awful...but I’m feeling better about things now. “Only the other month my MP had a man verbally attacking her when I was with her. The police didn’t take it seriously - I was traumatised.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Floral tributes for Sir David Amess, outside the entrance to the Houses of Parliament.