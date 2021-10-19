Michael Gove Ambushed By Mob Of Anti-Vaxxers

Rob Pinney via Getty Images Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove at the Science Museum on October 19.

Police officers had to protect Cabinet minister Michael Gove as he was surrounded by a group of anti-vaxxers during protests in Westminster.

The communities secretary was approached by a number of people with video cameras as he walked through central London.

Footage shared on social media showed the senior minister quickly being encircled by police officers, who moved the protesters back.

The incident on Tuesday happened in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess, which has raised concerns over the safety of MPs.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “We’re aware of a protest in Westminster today which is marching to a number of locations.

“During this protest, a group attempted to surround a Member of Parliament on Horseferry Road.

“Our officers were immediately on scene where they safely escorted him to a nearby building.”