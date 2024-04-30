1 Thing You Should NEVER Do If Your Child Has Chickenpox

ArtMarie via Getty Images Little girl with chickenpox at home

Discovering that your child has chickenpox can be a stressful time. For first time parents like myself, you don’t always know what to do — and seeing your child uncomfortable is never easy.

Chickenpox is a contagious viral infection that usually effects children, though you can get it at any age and are more likely to get it if you haven’t had it before.

How do I know if my child has chickenpox?

The main symptoms of chickenpox are spots that are itchy which can be found anywhere on the body, as well as a high temperature, aches and pains and loss of appetite.

Spots can be uncomfortable as they are very itchy, so your child might get frustrated.

What shouldn’t I do if my child has chickenpox?

Though it might feel satisfying to itch the spots, the number one thing you should not do is pick or itch the problematic areas.

Paediatrician Colin Michie says: “The spots can easily become infected with resident skin bacteria if scratched, so for children it is best to keep them cool, give regular paracetamol to reduce fever and pain (ibuprofen and aspirin are not recommended for this rash).

“To reduce scratching it is worth cutting their fingernails and consider using cooling gels, calamine lotion or antihistamines. Sedating antihistamines are recommended by some doctors for use at night in order to improve sleep.”

Colin also says it is important to keep an infected child at home as you should not expose your child to immunocompromised people, and you can never tell who might be immunocompromised.

He also advises against taking your child to the GP.

“The GP surgery can be dangerous unless staff are made aware in advance of the diagnosis of chickenpox! There are more immunocompromised individuals in our societies today and this is a very infective virus.

“Telephone consultations are effective as this diagnosis can often be made by telephone. A viral swab is available but seldom necessary for most cases,” he explains.

Dr Omar Ghauri says parents need to make sure children stay off school until the spots have crusted over, they also need to keep an eye on temperature and neck stiffness as well as to make sure their child is eating and drinking.