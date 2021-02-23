The 10 Best Beaches In Europe To Give You That Holiday Fix

The 10 best beaches in Europe have been named – and two of them are in the UK.

Tripadvisor released its annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards for beaches, highlighting travellers’ favourite beaches across the globe.

The awards are based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travellers for beaches, gathered over a 12-month period.

The list also takes into account the volume of “saves” for beaches on Tripadvisor, reflecting the position many of us were in for much of 2020 — unable to travel but dreaming of the beaches we wished we could visit.

Bournemouth beach in Dorset was the fifth best-rated beach in Europe and 20th in the world.

Europe’s number one goes to Spiaggia dei Conigli on the island of Lampedusa in Italy, followed by Playa de Cofete on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura.

You can see the complete list of award-winning beaches for 2021 on Tripadvisor’s website. In the meantime, here’s the Europe top 10 – with 10 dreamy pictures to go with them.

1. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Italy

Getty

2. Playa de Cofete, Fuerteventura, Spain

Getty

3. Praia da Falésia, Olhos de Agua, Portugal

Getty

4. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Spain

Getty

5. Bournemouth Beach, Dorset, UK

Getty

6. Balos Lagoon, Crete, Greece

Getty

7. Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece

Getty

8. Plage de Santa Giulia, Corsica, France

Getty

9. Kleftiko Beach, Milos, Greece

Getty

10. Porthminster Beach, St Ives, UK