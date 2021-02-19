20 Stunning Views Across The UK To Inspire Your Next Staycation

You don’t need to travel abroad to find postcard-worthy scenery. The most stunning views in the UK according to the public have been named – with Loch Ness and Lake Windermere coming in joint first.

Almost a third (27%) of Brits named these spots as their favourite vista.

Tourist favourites the London Eye and Tower of London came in next, followed by St Ives Bay in Cornwall and Ingleton in the Yorkshire Dales.

The top 20 list featured destinations right across the UK, including the Welsh views of Snowdonia, Scotland’s Loch Lomond and the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

Britain’s most stunning views Loch Ness, Scotland Lake Windermere, Lake District The London Eye Tower of London St Ives Bay, Cornwall Ingleton, The Yorkshire Dales Snowdonia, Wales Man O’War beach, The Jurassic Coast White Cliffs of Dover Stonehenge, Salisbury Ben Nevis, Lochaber, Scotland Cheddar Gorge, Somerset York Minster, York Loch Lomond, The Trossachs National Park, Scotland Pen y Fan, Brecon Beacons, Wales Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland Durdle Door, Dorset Westminster Bridge, London Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall

According to the research, by London North Eastern Railway, two thirds of Brits have desperately missed being able to visit UK beauty spots during the past year and over half of respondents (58%) hope to visit their favourite UK destinations as soon as it is safe to do so.

Can’t wait until then? Here are 10 glorious photos of the top spots.

Gettyimages Loch Ness, Scotland

Gettyimages Lake Windermere, Lake District

Gettyimages The London Eye, London

Gettyimages Tower Of London, London

Gettyimages St Ives Bay, Cornwall

Gettyimages Ingleton, The Yorkshire Dales

Gettyimages Snowdonia, Wales

Gettyimages Man O’War, The Jurassic Coast

Gettyimages The White Cliffs of Dover