20 Stunning Views Across The UK To Inspire Your Next Staycation

You don’t need to travel abroad to find postcard-worthy scenery. The most stunning views in the UK according to the public have been named – with Loch Ness and Lake Windermere coming in joint first.
Almost a third (27%) of Brits named these spots as their favourite vista.
Tourist favourites the London Eye and Tower of London came in next, followed by St Ives Bay in Cornwall and Ingleton in the Yorkshire Dales.
The top 20 list featured destinations right across the UK, including the Welsh views of Snowdonia, Scotland’s Loch Lomond and the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.
Britain’s most stunning views
- Loch Ness, Scotland
- Lake Windermere, Lake District
- The London Eye
- Tower of London
- St Ives Bay, Cornwall
- Ingleton, The Yorkshire Dales
- Snowdonia, Wales
- Man O’War beach, The Jurassic Coast
- White Cliffs of Dover
- Stonehenge, Salisbury
- Ben Nevis, Lochaber, Scotland
- Cheddar Gorge, Somerset
- York Minster, York
- Loch Lomond, The Trossachs National Park, Scotland
- Pen y Fan, Brecon Beacons, Wales
- Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland
- Durdle Door, Dorset
- Westminster Bridge, London
- Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh
- St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall
According to the research, by London North Eastern Railway, two thirds of Brits have desperately missed being able to visit UK beauty spots during the past year and over half of respondents (58%) hope to visit their favourite UK destinations as soon as it is safe to do so.
Can’t wait until then? Here are 10 glorious photos of the top spots.