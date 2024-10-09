10 Easy Changes You Should Make NOW Ahead Of The Clocks Going Back

Unsplash The blessing and curse of an extra hour in bed.

Clocks going back at the end of the month means three things; an extra hour of sleep (wahey!), less daylight (boo!) and that our body clocks are about to get seriously out of whack (mega boo!).

Yup, as lovely as the thought of bagging an extra hour in bed is, this disruption to our normal pattern can affect our body’s natural circadian rhythm, leading to temporary feelings of fatigue, mood changes, and disturbed sleep patterns.

Advertisement

Not only that, the earlier darkness can impact mental health, increasing symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is more prevalent in the UK during the winter months (we truly live on hell island).

The change may also affect our normal routines, leading to reduced physical activity and more time indoors, both of which can contribute to low mood and lethargy.

However, if you start gradually adjusting your sleep routine NOW you’ll actually give yourself an easier transition when the clocks go back at the end of the month and start fighting symptoms of SAD before the nights really draw in.

We spoke to Panda London’s sleep adviser and GP Dr Seeta Shah and orthopaedic expert Bethany Lawrence to get the lowdown on how to wind down ahead of the clocks going back on October 27.

Advertisement

Adjust your bedtime gradually

Start going to bed 10-15 minutes later each night for the week leading up to the clock change. This incremental adjustment allows your circadian rhythm to gradually adapt, minimising the shock of a sudden change.

Create a relaxing evening routine

Before you get excited that those extra 10-15 minutes each night mean an extra bit of a TV show or more Reels, the experts actually recommend using that time to establish a calming pre-sleep ritual, such as reading or meditating, to signal to your body that it’s time to wind down.

Expose yourself to morning light

Natural light exposure in the morning helps reset your circadian rhythm. Try taking a walk outside or opening your curtains early to get as much light as possible, improving mood and helping your body adjust to the time shift. Adequate light exposure also enhances alertness and energy levels, which can improve posture and movement throughout the day.

We’re massive fans of SAD lamps here at HuffPost UK – I love my Beurer TL41 Touch Daylight Therapy Lamp for extra light when it’s gloomy over winter.

Limit afternoon naps

Avoid long naps in the afternoon during the adjustment period, as they can interfere with your nighttime sleep and make it harder for your body to acclimatise to the new time. If needed, keep naps short and before 3pm.

Advertisement

Exercise regularly but not too late

Physical activity can help improve sleep quality, but exercising too close to bedtime can be stimulating. To ease your body into the time change, aim to finish intense workouts at least three hours before going to bed. Opt for lighter forms of activity such as yoga or a short walk in the evening to support joint flexibility and muscle relaxation, without disrupting your sleep cycle.

Reduce caffeine intake in the afternoon

Caffeine can stay in your system for several hours, making it harder to fall asleep. Gradually reduce caffeine consumption, especially after midday, to help your body wind down earlier in the evening.

Eat dinner earlier

Shifting your meal times earlier can help your digestive system adjust to the time change. Avoid heavy or large meals late in the evening, which can disrupt sleep and make adjusting to the new schedule harder.

Avoid alcohol before bed

While alcohol might make you feel sleepy, it can interfere with the quality of your sleep and disturb your body’s natural sleep cycle. Try to avoid alcohol in the lead-up to bedtime during the time change period.

Use blackout curtains or a sleep mask

As the mornings will be darker, use blackout curtains or a sleep mask to help maintain sleep in in the morning. This can prevent disruptions to your sleep as your body adjusts to the earlier sunsets and later sunrises.

Advertisement

Be mindful of your mood

The sudden early darkness can trigger low mood or symptoms of SAD. Monitor your mental health closely, try light therapy or spend more time outside during the day. If feelings of depression persist, consider speaking to a healthcare professional.

Help and support: