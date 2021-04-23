10 Of The Best Photos Celebrating British Springtime

With spring in full swing, 10 glorious photos have been named the best of the season, in a competition celebrating the natural beauty of British springtime.

Beating hundreds of entries from across the UK, a photo taken by Eirian Parr from North Wales has been crowned the winner, in the competition run by Park Leisure.

Parr’s photo showcases Llyn Padarn in Llanberis, featuring the majestic mountains, paddle boarders, and a cheeky, photogenic duck getting in on the action.

Eirian Parr

“After such a difficult year juggling studying, home schooling and working from home, this prize means the world to myself and my family,” said Parr, who won a trip away for her efforts.

“We have missed out on so many opportunities this year, so it will be great to be able to finally getaway, relax and enjoy what our beautiful country has to offer.”

Here are the nine runners up.

Charlotte McDermott (Isle of Wight) A bumblebee at work, taken by Charlotte McDermott from the Isle of Wight.

Tanya Wightman Tanya Wightman, from Warrington, says she was "stunned by the Rapeseed colours" when she dr past this field, so she pulled over the take a snap.

Hayley Severn Hayley Severn from Basingstoke took this artistic shot in the first lockdown, when a local farmer opened their poppy field for everyone to enjoy.

David Dunn David Dunn snapped this rainbow at the Royal Border Bridge over the Tweed at Berwick.

Lynne Brooks Lynne Brooks enjoyed photographing these fluff balls in Wales.

Clare Forster This peaceful sunset was captured by Clare Forster from Warrington at Crosby Marina, Merseyside.

Jenny Gunnell Jenny Gunnell from Thanet in Kent took this photo during the sunrise at Viking Bay, Broadstairs.

Stephen Carrigan Stephen Carrigan from Liverpool captured this vibrant photo at nearby Crosby beach.