10 Of The Best Photos Celebrating British Springtime

With spring in full swing, 10 glorious photos have been named the best of the season, in a competition celebrating the natural beauty of British springtime.
Beating hundreds of entries from across the UK, a photo taken by Eirian Parr from North Wales has been crowned the winner, in the competition run by Park Leisure.
Parr’s photo showcases Llyn Padarn in Llanberis, featuring the majestic mountains, paddle boarders, and a cheeky, photogenic duck getting in on the action.
“After such a difficult year juggling studying, home schooling and working from home, this prize means the world to myself and my family,” said Parr, who won a trip away for her efforts.
“We have missed out on so many opportunities this year, so it will be great to be able to finally getaway, relax and enjoy what our beautiful country has to offer.”
Here are the nine runners up.