10 Things To See And Do In Bordeaux: Instagram Inspo For Your French Break

With more than than 7,000 wineries and vineyards, Bordeaux is the perfect weekend getaway for people who love a glass of red. The French region is regularly named among the top three wine destinations in the world, but thanks to its stunning architecture, peaceful parks and fantastic food, there’s also plenty to do that won’t leave you with a hangover the next day. For those with Bordeaux on their bucket list, Olivier Occelli, the CEO of the Bordeaux Tourism and Convention Board, gives his top tips on things to see and do. 1. Wander around Old Bordeaux.

With its beautiful facades, restaurant-lined squares and winding little streets, old Bordeaux is a must-visit with plenty of photo opportunities. “Don’t forget to look up at the Bordeaux mascarons – wonderful carved stone faces that adorn the buildings,” says Occelli. Address: Place du Palais, 3000 Bordeaux. 2. Learn about the city’s wine.

Wine is very much part of Bordeaux’s identity and Occelli recommends learning more about the city’s production techniques and traditions in La Cité du Vin – a museum designed to look like a wine decanter. Address: La Cité du Vin, Esplanade de Pontac, 134 Quai de Bacalan, 33300 Bordeaux. 3. Sample the city’s wine.

For those more interested in drinking wine than reading about it, I’d highly recommend booking onto a vineyard tour. There are dozens to chose from online, or you can book in person through Bordeaux’s Tourist Information Office. And you don’t need to spit out samples if you don’t want to... Book at: Tourist Information Office, 12 Cours du 30 Juillet, 33000 Bordeaux. 4. Visit Les Halles de Bacalan.

Located opposite La Cité du Vin, the Bacalan food hall unites experts selling local delicacies, from foie gras to cheese. “It hosts 26 producers from the South West and a restaurant called Le Familia,” Occelli explains. Bring your wallet and your appetite. Address: 1 Quai du Maroc, 33300 Bordeaux. 5. Relax in the public garden.

“This oasis of greenery is a wonderful place to enjoy a stroll,” says Occelli, pointing out that Bordeaux’s public garden is classed as a “Jardin Remarquable de France” - a title given to only the most “remarkable” gardens in France. The garden hosts a small botanical garden, a natural history museum and a bar/restaurant, but I’d say it’s best enjoyed with a picnic under the centuries-old trees. Address: Jardin Public, Cours de Verdun, 33000 Bordeaux. 6. Enjoy a canelé (or five).

Bordeaux is the birthplace of the canelé – a small but mighty pastry made from sugar, vanilla, and rum. The sweets are available in most bakeries across the city, so keep your eyes peeled and don’t leave without trying one. 7. Head to the market by the Garonne river.

Occelli describes the quays of the Garonne river as a “joggers’ paradise”, but they’re also worth a visit if you’ve left your running gear at home. “On Sunday mornings, be sure to visit the Chartrons outdoor market, to enjoy a glass of wine with some oysters from the Arcachon Bay,” he says. Address: Quai des Chartrons, 33000, Bordeaux. 8. Learn about the city’s history.

The Musée d’Aquitaine (Aquitaine Museum) is the best way to learn more about the region, says Occelli. ”[It] presents the history of Bordeaux and the surroundings from prehistoric times up to the present,” he says. A must-see for history buffs. Address: 20 Cours Pasteur, 33000 Bordeaux. 9. Shop for gifts and antiques.

Not far from the city centre, the Chartrons area was the former hub of the wine trade, Occelli explains. “The street Notre Dame now welcomes antique, curio and design shops.” For souvenirs that don’t scream “tourist”, this is the place to go. Address: Rue Notre Dame, 33000 Bordeaux. 10. People watch at Place de la Victoire.