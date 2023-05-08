Highlights from King Charles' coronation concert Leon Neal/Yui Mok/ WPA Pool/Getty/BBC

The second day of King Charles’ coronation was marked with a first-of-its-kind concert in Windsor on Sunday night.

And while the whole event – which included performances from Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli, among others – aired live on the night, we can’t say we blame you if your idea of fun on a bank holiday doesn’t involve being glued to your TV and watching King Charles grimacing his way through a load of performances from people he’s only pretending to have heard of.

So, if you missed the live broadcast – or you only caught bits of it – here’s a round-up of all the big moments you need to see...

1. The evening’s host Hugh Bonneville kicked things off with a gag that got a big reaction from the newly-crowned King

Hugh Bonneville introduces King Charles III as the artist formerly known as Prince.#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/4ut9Rc6GVN — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

2. If anyone was going to get the usually-stony royals onto their feet it was gonna be this fella (even if the excitement was ultimately pretty short-lived)

It was only when I executed my disco twirl that I realised the royal family were bopping away right behind me; proof that Lionel Richie is the king of R & B. #coronationconcert pic.twitter.com/BhMGJOvCho — Kathy Lette (@KathyLette) May 7, 2023

The Duchess of Edinburgh dancing along to Lionel Ritchie #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/vxHqWElccN — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

3. Various action heroes from the big and small screen (including Tom Cruise!) performed their own special salute King Charles’ history of adventuring

4 She might have seemed like an unusual booking when she was first announced, but Nicole Scherzinger gave us vocals with this Disney cover

5. There was a really impressive drone show urging Britons to look after the environment

Tonight, we brought the magic of the natural world to life in skies across the UK.🐋



Flying a total of 1000 drones above Windsor Castle, Cardiff Bay and the Eden Project, we created the largest ever multi-location #droneshow in the UK.❤️#CoronationConcert by @bbcstudios @BBC pic.twitter.com/bxpAWYo9MO — SKYMAGIC Drone Shows (@Skymagicdrones) May 7, 2023

This evening, we joined landmarks nationwide to ‘Light up the Nation’ as part of the BBC’s Coronation Concert. Did you miss it? Here's a taster of our spectacular drone show by @Skymagicdrones @edencommunities #LightUpTheNation #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/gUN8tUNdKg — Eden Project (@EdenProject) May 7, 2023

Amazing light and drone show for the Coronation ❤️🇬🇧👑 pic.twitter.com/xRP46e0hMp — Hutch (@Naked_Cwll) May 7, 2023

6. Mei Mac and future Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa gave us a spot of Romeo & Juliet

7. Who better to bring a bit of levity to the situation than Kermit and Miss Piggy?

Security, if you see a pig in a dress, you know what to do 🤣

Robert Crawley the Earl of Grantham, from Downton Abbey, actor Hugh Bonneville meets Kermit and Miss Piggy.



I just knew Kermit would turn up sooner or later 😂#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/HQDAt14Ce3 — Kat ⚖🐾🏃♀️🚴♀️🏊♀️🍰🫂 (@katchatlaw) May 7, 2023

8. Unfortunately, there was one absentee fans were seriously not happy about (even if, to be fair, she’d never actually been officially confirmed)

What happened? Thought Bette Midler was performing at the #Coronation ? #WhereisBetteMidler? — Jacques Livingston (@JHLivingston) May 7, 2023

Only watched the coronation concert because I thought Bette Midler was performing 😭 — Laura (@Laurauk87) May 7, 2023

Not gonna lie, I only tuned in cos I thought Bette Midler was appearing. Maybe she’ll come to William’s coronation concert. 🤞 — Matt Hemley (@MattHemley) May 7, 2023

9. Katy Perry’s performance was arguably the best of the night

katy perry is SINGING pic.twitter.com/1qIjjoZZCx — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 7, 2023

10. And Twitter had a lot to say about her outfit

i guess katy perry dug into the quality street box for this dress#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/WRUonmtKzv — esther (@estherrwayy) May 7, 2023

Nice of Katy Perry to dress as a toffee Quality Street #CoronationConcert — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) May 7, 2023

No prizes for guessing where Katy Perry got her dress inspo from tonight pic.twitter.com/Z2u5cCmx4J — Louise Donaldson (@Loulameg) May 7, 2023

Katy Perry looked and sounded amazing. Serving couture Quality Street realness meets Thierry Mugler’s iconic golden corset but as a dress. We love to see it #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/EOwDzGCfTJ — Gregory Robinson (@GregoryJourno) May 7, 2023

11. Take That then closed the show with a rather perfunctory round-up of their hits from across the decades

Singing along all night long ! 🎶#TakeThat what a performance #CoronationConcert



The Walses enjoying the concert, especially the kids!



pic.twitter.com/1AJHuqv6Og — Autumn 🍂🐝👑 (@DemetraAutumn) May 7, 2023

