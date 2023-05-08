The second day of King Charles’ coronation was marked with a first-of-its-kind concert in Windsor on Sunday night.
And while the whole event – which included performances from Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli, among others – aired live on the night, we can’t say we blame you if your idea of fun on a bank holiday doesn’t involve being glued to your TV and watching King Charles grimacing his way through a load of performances from people he’s only pretending to have heard of.
So, if you missed the live broadcast – or you only caught bits of it – here’s a round-up of all the big moments you need to see...
1. The evening’s host Hugh Bonneville kicked things off with a gag that got a big reaction from the newly-crowned King
2. If anyone was going to get the usually-stony royals onto their feet it was gonna be this fella (even if the excitement was ultimately pretty short-lived)
3. Various action heroes from the big and small screen (including Tom Cruise!) performed their own special salute King Charles’ history of adventuring
4 She might have seemed like an unusual booking when she was first announced, but Nicole Scherzinger gave us vocals with this Disney cover
5. There was a really impressive drone show urging Britons to look after the environment
6. Mei Mac and future Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa gave us a spot of Romeo & Juliet
7. Who better to bring a bit of levity to the situation than Kermit and Miss Piggy?
8. Unfortunately, there was one absentee fans were seriously not happy about (even if, to be fair, she’d never actually been officially confirmed)
9. Katy Perry’s performance was arguably the best of the night
10. And Twitter had a lot to say about her outfit
11. Take That then closed the show with a rather perfunctory round-up of their hits from across the decades
