Tom Cruise Dubs King Charles His 'Wingman' During Coronation Cameo

Tom Cruise via Associated Press

Tom Cruise set his sights on a new wingman during King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday.

The Top Gun actor offered the monarch some high praise while jetting by in a quick, pre-taped cameo during the celebration.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan started the video segment, describing Charles’ body of “action man skills”.

Advertisement

“At 22 years old, His Majesty got his wings as a fully trained RAF pilot,” Pierce said.

Adventurer Bear Grylls added: “He’s also a naval aviator and a trained commando helicopter pilot in the Fleet Air Arm.”

Then, Tom soared by in a fighter jet, telling the King: “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.”

Tom has been a part-time resident of the UK since he started shooting the Mission Impossible films.

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise walk the red carpet at the London premiere of "Top Gun Maverick" on May 19, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP

Advertisement

Last year, Tom invited Prince William and Kate Middleton to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, where he broke royal protocol by walking the Princess of Wales down the red carpet by the hand.