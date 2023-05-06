Everyone Is Making The Same Johnny English Coronation Joke

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

While we all waited for King Charles to have a big shiny crown placed on his head, Twitter users couldn’t help but notice that a certain guest in Westminster Abbey had ‘the chance to do something hilarious.’

Yes, it may be a surprise to some, but Rowan Atkinson – of Mr Bean and Johnny English fame – has been friends with the King and Camilla for decades.

The actor was invited to their wedding and also joined the royals for the King’s private 60th birthday celebrations.

So his attendance at today’s coronation is no shocker.

However, leave it to Twitter to make the connection between the actor and a very famous scene from one of his films and the coronation itself.

Atkinson starred in Johnny English, in which the titular character disrupts a coronation and is accidentally crowned himself.

In the film English (portrayed by Atkinson) returns the crown to the Queen, asking only for a knighthood in return.

And of course, Twitter did what Twitter does best...

Rowan Atkinson has the chance to do something hilarious today #Coronation pic.twitter.com/UtAlA5bQHO — Matthew (@DiscipleOfBrad) May 6, 2023

Can't help it, all I can think of is Rowan Atkinson right now. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/z6TtEUCf1r — Ellis Whitehouse (@E_Whitehouse293) May 6, 2023

Rowan Atkinson after one two many cocktails: #Coronation pic.twitter.com/Mcl31NZ2F3 — Elijah Murlor 🇺🇦🌻 (@ElijahMurlor) May 6, 2023