Twitter Deserves A Crown As Its Coronation Jokes Bring Down The Abbey

King Charles III was crowned, but Twitter reigned today AARON CHOWN via Getty Images

Think it was just King Charles and Queen Camilla who were crowned today? Think again – it was Twitter who truly ruled the roost.

While the royals were performing a historic (and solemn) ceremony, filled with ancient rituals and symbolism, Twitter was busy cooking up all of its best jokes.

From gently poking fun at the guests to giving all of the royals a ribbing, the platform showed no mercy.

And there’s no denying that the first coronation in 70 years has given us some iconic moments, including Prince Louis being completely over the whole thing before it has even begun.

A surprising list of celebrities have turned up too, including Katy Perry – in a camp lilac outfit – and a speech from PM Rishi Sunak.

And Charles may have been the UK’s longest-serving heir apparent, but he was not excluded from the online teasing either.

It’s been royally packed. So here’s what Twitter has been making of it all:

74 years he’s had to learn the lines pic.twitter.com/ehKC6NLrMG — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 6, 2023

I appreciate the optimism, guys, but I'm fairly confident it's going to be Charles. pic.twitter.com/suvuxn3wOP — Dean Burnett (@Garwboy@ohai.social) (@garwboy) May 5, 2023

Something very poetic about a king in a golden coach being driven over a load of potholes filled with wet sand because no one in his country has the money to fix the roads properly lmao pic.twitter.com/hgQimcZyfM — Paul Anthony Jones (@paulanthjones) May 6, 2023

‘Bit disappointed the gift shop was closed, would have liked a wider choice of sandwiches in the cafe’ pic.twitter.com/q4BGM8inXP — Mostly (@mostly_grumpy) May 6, 2023

This was a surprise. pic.twitter.com/VsWKPWSOUX — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 6, 2023

To being you up to speed, an invisible man in the sky has turned his zombie son into a wafer and some Merlot, and now a man with sausage fingers and a priceless hat is going to eat the son's baked corpse ... in the presence of angels ... to prove he's allowed to avoid tax. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) May 6, 2023

Nice to see they brought two spare Camillas just incase pic.twitter.com/U2FkUeenY7 — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) May 6, 2023

This could have been an email. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 6, 2023

quite impressively half-arsed pic.twitter.com/o5mqxGkfxe — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 6, 2023

“I’ll have the pie and chips” pic.twitter.com/jYvl7HBZ4G — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL 🥇 (@ItsJohnRain) May 6, 2023

going up to the hotel breakfast buffet for seconds pic.twitter.com/NnkDkwlGkm — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 6, 2023

Archbishop: "Repeat after me. I, Charles of Windsor"

Charles: "I, Charles of Windsor"

Archbishop: "Prince Of Wales"

Charles: "Prince Of Wales"

Archbishop: "Accept this crown as King"

Charles: "Take thee Rachel-" — Eddie Bowley (@Eddache_) May 6, 2023

In are harts 4 eva apart from when we were on a break pic.twitter.com/CfTUaWoWsr — Emu Hp (@RodHardpan) May 6, 2023

