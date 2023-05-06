19 Funny Tweets Summing Up How Kids Really Felt About The Coronation

The coronation of King Charles was big news this weekend, with parents tuning in across the country – but kids had very mixed feelings about what they were witnessing.
Parents took to Twitter to share how their children were reacting to the momentous occasion and the overall takeaway was that it’s “nothing like Elsa’s” (that’s the character from Frozen, for the unacquainted).
1.
My 3 year old daughter is explaining the coronation protocol to me, thanks to her extensive expertise derived from watching Disney’s Frozen - so, prepare yourself for an eternal winter and a hilarious toddler snowman ☃️— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 6, 2023
2.
My toddler taking a big 💩 on her training potty in the living room while watching the coronation is the vibe in our house right now tbh 😜— Drum & Lace (@DrumandLace) May 6, 2023
3.
2yo's #Coronation commentary so far: 'Where's Mr Abbey?! That's a funny name!'— Ben Cahill-Nicholls (@bcahillnicholls) May 6, 2023
4.
Watching a bit of BBC's coronation coverage. 3yo daughter asks what it was so explained how it was a big event for the king being crowned.— Adam Robertshaw (@ajrobertshaw) May 6, 2023
Her: "I don't want to watch it anymore. It's weird."
Back to Mr Tumble it is.
5.
"Why do those horses have blue manes and blue tails?" 4yo commentary on #Coronation she has gone to get out her toy stable and horses to check.— Miss Apis Mellifera 💙 (@EmmaSTennant) May 6, 2023
6.
4yo "MINIONS!"— Miss Apis Mellifera 💙 (@EmmaSTennant) May 6, 2023
Husband "Dominions"#Coronation
7.
My 5yo summed up the whole coronation perfectly when he just shrugged and said "I'll just watch it next time" 🤣 The boy gets it.— Graham (@gshenanigan) May 6, 2023
8.
6yo daughter not overly impressed with #Coronation as it’s nothing like Elsa’s— Pablo Miller (@pablo__miller) May 6, 2023
9.
My 7yo is setting up a coronation in the front room. Apparently I’m Camilla 🙃— karenwhybro (@karenwhybro) May 6, 2023
10.
7yo demanded we watch rhe coronation and its surprisingly ace.— Simon Johnson (@minkyBmu) May 6, 2023
Famous folk killing time: Ant and Dec are reading the book of the guy in front, a man in ermine robes has his phone out and 7yo says he's playing Candy Crush
11.
13yo daughter just surfaced from her bed, looked at the tv - noted that me and 8yo son are watching the SpongeBob movie rather than the coronation and deadpan delivered 'ah good this has better writing' 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Tom Stott (@tomgstott) May 6, 2023
12.
Important questions from my 9yo… “if the King has his coronation tomorrow does he miss his lunch?” I assume he eats a sandwich in his carriage on the way somewhere?! #coronation— Tutti Frutti Clothing (@TuttiFrutti2016) May 5, 2023
13.
Forcing my teen daughter to watch the coronation and she's just said Charles sounds like the crab on Moana— Sarah Curtis (@sarahcfloosie) May 6, 2023
14.
Watching the #Coronation with my 2yo twins.— Omar Dehen (@Omar_Dehen) May 6, 2023
Son (on repeat): where Queen?
Daughter: I'm not wearing pants! 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
15.
I'm watching the televised Coronation, but The Toddler is running around in the background and posting her toys through a gap in my father's dining room doors...#mumlife #2under2— Alexandrina Brant is ✍️ Space Library (@Caelestia_Flora) May 6, 2023
16.
Watching the coronation with 4 year twins means it’s accompanied by the sounds of Netflix’s Santiago of the High Seas and then occasional questions like ‘when are they going to fight with the swords’ and ‘is the king naked in there?’ 🤪 #Coronation— Kat Storr (@KatStorrWriter) May 6, 2023
17.
3yo keeps getting upset and telling me she doesn’t want to see the King, like he’s personally going to be coming to our town 🥲— Em ✨ (@PickUpAPerPer) May 6, 2023
18.
4yo is now amazed at King Charles long cloak and now she is grumpy because she wants to be a robe bearer. So many emotions. #Coronation— Miss Apis Mellifera 💙 (@EmmaSTennant) May 6, 2023
19.
Having been throughly indoctrinated all week at school, my 5yo wants to watch “King Chiles”— Sycorax (@The149thBishop) May 6, 2023
I can only assume they mean: pic.twitter.com/UFjqD7FfP9