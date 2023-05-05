Move Over King Charles, This Is Who We'll Really Be Keeping An Eye On At The Coronation

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

If there’s one thing we know from watching Royal events – whether the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee or Trooping the Colour – it’s that Prince Louis will often inadvertently make himself the star of the show.

The youngest of Prince William and Princess Kate’s brood, who recently celebrated his fifth birthday, always manages to do something to put a smile on people’s faces.

And so as King Charles’s Coronation approaches (May 6), we’ll be looking to him for a bit of light relief amongst all the pomp and circumstance.

While his big brother Prince George, now nine, is taking part in the Coronation procession, so will be on his best behaviour, all eyes will be on his and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte’s tiniest sibling who has a history of making headlines thanks to his hilarious emotional range.

Prince Louis has a history of pulling some extraordinary faces (remember that truly iconic balcony scream?) and just generally summing up how most of us feel watching Royal events which can – let’s face it – be a bit long-winded.

Here are some of his best moments.

Making his Trooping The Colour debut at the tender age of one, the young prince wasn’t afraid to show how he was feeling.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

In fact, his facial expressions were truly on point that day.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The one-year-old also stole the show at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, rocking a pair of very cool sunnies.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

But perhaps his most iconic moment was at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour.

The then four-year-old let out a yell while stood next to the Queen, propelling himself to instant meme status.

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images It was understandably quite loud!

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

A few days later he was back at it again with some incredibly relatable facial expressions at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant celebration.

The faux excitement shot gets us every time.

via Associated Press

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

via Associated Press