Move Over King Charles, This Is Who We'll Really Be Keeping An Eye On At The Coronation

If there’s one thing we know from watching Royal events – whether the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee or Trooping the Colour – it’s that Prince Louis will often inadvertently make himself the star of the show.
Prince Louis has a history of pulling some extraordinary faces (remember that truly iconic balcony scream?) and just generally summing up how most of us feel watching Royal events which can – let’s face it – be a bit long-winded.
Here are some of his best moments.
Making his Trooping The Colour debut at the tender age of one, the young prince wasn’t afraid to show how he was feeling.
In fact, his facial expressions were truly on point that day.
The one-year-old also stole the show at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, rocking a pair of very cool sunnies.
But perhaps his most iconic moment was at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour.
The then four-year-old let out a yell while stood next to the Queen, propelling himself to instant meme status.
A few days later he was back at it again with some incredibly relatable facial expressions at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant celebration.